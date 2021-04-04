Arkansas softball shuts down Auburn for 11th straight win

Bloom (7-1) gave the Hogs 5.0 strong innings and allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter. She registered three strikeouts and threw 70 total pitches. Storms (3) hurled a filthy final 2.0 innings, fanning four of the six batters she faced for her third save of the season. Maddie Penta (6-5) only went 1.2 innings for Auburn as the starter and gave up three hits and three walks.