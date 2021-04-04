Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 8:32 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 4, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 331,054 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,816 confirmed cases
    • 71,238 probable cases
  • 323,633 recoveries
  • 1,732 active cases
    • 1,205 confirmed active cases
    • 527 probable active cases
  • 5,643 total deaths
    • 4,496 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,147 deaths among probable cases
  • 145 currently hospitalized
    • 60 in ICU
    • 24 on ventilators
  • 3,406,188 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.9% positive antigen tests
  • 3,062,139 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, April 4:

  1. Benton: 12
  2. Pulaski: 12
  3. Washington: 12

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,082 37 2,945 100 20,517
Clay 1,723 3 1,670 50 17,863
Cleburne 1,948 13 1,861 73 22,264
Craighead 13,104 62 12,867 174 117,759
Crittenden 5,890 43 5,750 95 41,486
Cross 1,926 9 1,868 49 16,270
Greene 6,022 30 5,916 75 47,867
Independence 3,722 13 3,588 121 41,042
Jackson 3,210 9 3,162 38 26,914
Lawrence 2,069 6 2,020 43 14,910
Mississippi 5,758 24 5,628 106 40,502
Poinsett 3,117 8 3,033 76 27,056
Randolph 2,066 16 2,003 47 19,641
St. Francis 3,526 27 3,458 41 30,580
Sharp 1,553 7 1,501 45 17,120
Stone 983 0 953 30 11,884
White 7,832 52 7,662 116 52,695
Woodruff 636 4 620 12 8,404

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

