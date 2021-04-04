Jonesboro police investigate break-in at sports card shop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect who broke into a sports card shop this weekend.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers went to Nostalgia World Sports in the 2400 block of East Nettleton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday about the break-in.
Officers said the front door glass window was knocked out and that basketball cards were taken.
The card shop owner said on Facebook that the break-in may have happened between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.