SB622, GIRLS Act head to state Senate for busy week in legislature

“Act 403, signed into law by Governor Hutchinson on March 22, 2021, during the pendency of this litigation, amended the Arkansas Emergency Services Act, A.C.A 12-75-701. That act includes a provision calling for the convening of the Arkansas General Assembly as committees of the whole for the purpose of considering and possibly terminating a statewide declaration of disaster emergency in satisfaction of the constitutional principle of co-equal branches of government and the doctrine of separation of powers that were the bases for the underlying action,” the motion said. “Because the issues raised in said action are now moot, this appeal should be dismissed and the oral arguments scheduled for April 8, 2021 canceled. Further, Respondents request that the Court expedite its consideration of this motion.”