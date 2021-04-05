April 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our stretch of warm and dry spring weather continues today as high pressure shifts to our east.
It’ll stay a bit breezy this week as daily highs reach the mid-70s.
On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will give us a half-inch of rainfall. One or two storms may be strong to severe.
Another chance of rain arrives Friday but most of next weekend looks sunny and dry.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
When it came to Easter services this year, one Region 8 church had a simple message: No mask? No problem.
Instead of trading baseball cards, police say someone broke into a shop and just stole them.
Things were a bit colorful in downtown Jonesboro this past weekend.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.