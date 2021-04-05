Arkansas State women’s bowling season highlighted by wins & Taylor Davis perfect game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s bowling has 3 tournament wins this season and are ranked #2 by the National TenPins Coaches Association.
One of those victories featured one of the hardest scores to achieve. Senior Taylor Davis rolled a perfect game in February in the Big Red Invitational.
“Well, last year at that tournament I actually had the front 11 and I had 299,” Davis said. “So I was thinking I don’t want a repeat of last year, I want to get it this time. So I was just thinking about making the best shot and trying to get it to carry.”
“That tournament (Big Red Invitational) was a real good tournament, we bowled really well there,” added A-State head coach Justin Kostick. “But yeah, just to have somebody be able to do that is always a nice thing for the team and the player. It’s a combination of stuff. So I was happy for that, to get something like that happen, give her some confidence.”
It’s not the only time Davis has pulled off a 300 on a big stage. She rolled a perfect game in 2016 to win a Michigan high school state championship. So what is it like as the Xs continue to dot the card?
“I feel like normally when I have the first few strikes, it gets in my head around the 6th or 7th frame,” Davis said. “Once I get to the 6th frame, I’m like I could have a shot at 300. But I feel like I stay as calm as I could, try to hit my mark and not focus on my score. But more of how I’m throwing the ball.”
Arkansas State competes in the NCAA Tournament starting Wednesday. The Red Wolves prepare to pursue the rarest feat of all: A national championship.
“Unfortunately we didn’t play as well in the conference tournament,” Kostick said. “So we went back to the drawing board with practice here. Tried to really tighten everything up. Did a few things oil pattern wise to make the lanes really hard, to try to get us sharp.”
A-State is in Region 3 in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face Delaware State Wednesday at 9:00am. The regional bracket is a double elimination format. The winners of each region advance to the NCAA Championship on Friday & Saturday. The final match will air Saturday at 5:30pm on ESPNU.
