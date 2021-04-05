ASU/UCA baseball postponed Tuesday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (4/4/21) – Arkansas State’s midweek baseball contest versus Central Arkansas, scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 in Jonesboro, has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the UCA program.
The game was postponed, with hopes of rescheduling, after UCA notified A-State that it would be unable to play the game on Tuesday.
A-State will next travel to Lafayette, Louisiana, for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Louisiana beginning Friday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
