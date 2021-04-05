ASU/UCA baseball postponed Tuesday

Tuesday's contest in Jonesboro has postponed due to COVID issues within the UCA program (Source: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | April 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 8:55 PM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (4/4/21) – Arkansas State’s midweek baseball contest versus Central Arkansas, scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 in Jonesboro, has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the UCA program.

The game was postponed, with hopes of rescheduling, after UCA notified A-State that it would be unable to play the game on Tuesday.

A-State will next travel to Lafayette, Louisiana, for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Louisiana beginning Friday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.

