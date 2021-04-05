A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: Keep Jonesboro Beautiful

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hello Jonesboro - It’s time to fight dirty and clean up our city.
I’m Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
Like many of you, I am proud to call Jonesboro home.
But ignoring that we have a littering problem won’t make it go away.
As a city, we have already taken the initiative to start cleaning up areas of town through a partnership with Breaking Bonds Ministries –
but we need your help beginning this weekend.
Our newly formed Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission is organizing litter pickups on April 10, April 24 and May 1. And I want to encourage you to sign up by visiting keepjonesborobeautiful.com.
Whether you have 30 minutes or all day - any time will make a big difference.
Individuals, neighborhoods, businesses, and church groups are already signing up to help.
So, please, help us make our community better.
We must work together to clean up Jonesboro.
And that includes reducing litter before it starts
As citizens, we must address issues that lead to litter, such as bagging our trash and keeping dumpsters closed.
If you see litter, please pick it up.
Have respect of our community and our local streams because litter can clog our waterways.
I’m asking every citizen to join this fight.
I’m directing law enforcement to have a zero-tolerance policy on people who treat our streets and neighborhoods like a trashcan.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful is focused on decreasing litter and beautifying our city.
With your help - results will be seen immediately.
Together we can, and we will make this a better Jonesboro.
