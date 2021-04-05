Consumer Alert: Text messages not from assessor’s office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you receive a text message from the Craighead County Tax Assessor’s Office urging you to click a link, do not do it.
It could be a scam designed to get your personal information.
The assessor’s office stated Monday that someone claiming to be from their office is sending residents website links to click.
Criminals often send “phishing” links designed to steal sensitive information, including personal identification and bank numbers.
“We have not sent out any text messages,” the office stated in a news release shared on social media. “You will never receive a text from us asking for personal information or asking for money.”
If you have any questions, please call the office at 870-933-4570.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.