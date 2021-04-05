Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 5:37 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:35 p.m., Monday, April 5, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 331,098 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,858 confirmed cases
    • 71,240 probable cases
  • 323,797 recoveries
  • 1,607 active cases
    • 1,142 confirmed active cases
    • 465 probable active cases
  • 5,648 total deaths
    • 4,501 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,147 deaths among probable cases
  • 145 currently hospitalized
    • 66 in ICU
    • 23 on ventilators
  • 3,408,154 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.9% positive antigen tests
  • 3,064,062 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, April 5:

  1. Pulaski: 7
  2. Lonoke: 6
  3. Mississippi: 6

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,082 31 2,951 100 20,538
Clay 1,723 3 1,670 50 17,886
Cleburne 1,948 8 1,866 73 22,282
Craighead 13,104 55 12,873 175 117,923
Crittenden 5,893 45 5,750 96 41,542
Cross 1,927 10 1,868 49 16,294
Greene 6,024 30 5,918 75 47,931
Independence 3,722 11 3,590 121 41,081
Jackson 3,210 9 3,162 38 26,919
Lawrence 2,069 5 2,021 43 14,925
Mississippi 5,764 30 5,628 106 40,525
Poinsett 3,118 8 3,034 76 27,080
Randolph 2,066 15 2,004 47 19,663
St. Francis 3,526 26 3,459 41 30,675
Sharp 1,553 7 1,501 45 17,133
Stone 983 0 953 30 11,892
White 7,833 48 7,667 116 52,720
Woodruff 636 4 620 12 8,405

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

April 4 Updates and Stories:

April 3 Updates and Stories:

April 2 Updates and Stories:

April 1 Updates and Stories:

March 31 Updates and Stories:

March 30 Updates and Stories:

March 29 Updates and Stories:

March 28 Updates and Stories:

March 27 Updates and Stories:

March 26 Updates and Stories:

March 25 Updates and Stories:

March 23 Updates and Stories:

March 22 Updates and Stories:

March 21 Updates and Stories:

March 20 Updates and Stories:

March 19 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.