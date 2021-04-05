Hutchinson vetos bill that would have banned gender confirming treatments for minors

“Medical researchers do not know the long-term effects these procedures can have on kids. That is why many people equate them with experimenting on children. Arkansas must protect its children from these sex-reassignment procedures.” Cox pointed out that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to be used for gender reassignment. “The FDA has never approved puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for the purpose of gender transition. Doctors are giving children these drugs off-label. They are having children use these drugs in a way that the FDA never intended. That’s unethical, and it endangers the children of Arkansas. H.B. 1570 would stop this dangerous practice in Arkansas.” Cox called on Arkansas’ lawmakers to override the governor’s veto and enact the SAFE Act. “Arkansas has good lawmakers who strongly support this good bill. We hope Arkansas’ legislators will do the right thing and override the governor’s veto on H.B. 1570. This is a good bill that will protect children. It needs to become law.”

Jerry Cox, Family Council President