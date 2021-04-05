JHS alum Wil Gibson T4 after Day 1 of The Collegiate Invitational

Gibson, making his first team appearance since the season opener, is also tied for fourth with an opening-round, 1-under-par 70. He had four birdies on this opening nine holes and made the turn at -1. He turned in seven pars, a bogey and a birdie on his back nine for his 70 – his second-best career opening-round score. Gibson was second in the field by playing the par 5′s at -2 and had the second-best scoring average on the par 3′s at -1.