Man accused of downloading 100s of child porn images, videos

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Harrisburg man after they say he downloaded and shared hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Division, along with deputies from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 64-year-old Gary Mann at his home on Friday, April 2.
According to a Monday news release, Mann’s arrest came after officers executed a search warrant at the residence based on findings from an online investigation.
“It was found that the suspect was downloading and sharing hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children as young as 12,” the news release stated.
Mann is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on suspicion of distributing, possessing, and viewing subject matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each image.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.