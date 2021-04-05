Pittman likes Jashaud Stewart’s progress in Arkansas spring practice

Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart recovered a fumble on defense for the Razorbacks. Head coach Sam Pittman was asked about the progress of the former Golden Hurricane. “I’m proud of Jashaud,” Pittman said. “What he teaches is like any business or anything, if you work hard and you come to work everyday with that lunch pail attitude, and that’s what he had in high school, that you can move up in your business and you can move up on the football field, whatever it may be. We’d still like to see him get another 10 pounds, I think he will. But he plays extremely hard, we want to reward that as well.”