Proposed Mo. resolution would prohibit roadside checkpoints

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposed resolution would prohibit roadside checkpoints by law enforcement, except in emergency situations.
HJR11 was proposed by Representative Justin Hill (R-Dist. 108)
It reads:
“Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment prohibits a roadside checkpoint or roadblock established by a law enforcement agency except in an emergency situation to prevent the escape of a fleeing felon or in the event of civil unrest.”
A public hearing on the proposal was held on March 31.
During the hearing, Mothers Against Drunk Driving urged lawmakers to oppose HJR11, which would stop sobriety checkpoints.
They said checkpoints catch drunk and drugged drivers, as well as deters impaired driving.
According to MADD, 37 states use sobriety checkpoints.
The Missouri Peace Officers Association also testified, saying roadside checkpoints and roadblocks are important tools used during criminal investigations.
HJR11 is currently not on the House calendar.
