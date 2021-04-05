Traffic Alert: Multiple ‘serious’ crashes slow morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to multiple crashes, including one involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, April, 5, at West Nettleton and Madison Avenue.
The roadway is blocked, and an ambulance has been called to the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid this area if at all possible.
Police and rescue have also been dispatched to a serious crash at Main Street and Matthews Avenue where Presley said an SUV has rolled over, blocking traffic.
