Traffic Alert: Multiple ‘serious’ crashes slow morning commute
Jonesboro police responded to several serious crashes Monday morning, including this SUV rollover at Main Street and Matthews Avenue. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 5, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 8:27 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are responding to multiple crashes, including one involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, April, 5, at West Nettleton and Madison Avenue.

The first crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at West Nettleton and Madison Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

The roadway is blocked, and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid this area if at all possible.

Police and rescue have also been dispatched to a serious crash at Main Street and Matthews Avenue where Presley said an SUV has rolled over, blocking traffic.

An SUV was reported overturned at the intersection of Main Street and West Matthews. (Source: Google Maps)

