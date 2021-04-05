Transformer problem knocks out traffic signals

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 10:16 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple traffic signals are out of service following an issue with a transformer.

E911 Director Jeff Presley reported the outages along Caraway Road shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, April 5.

He said a “transformer issue” in the area  of Caraway Road and Highland Drive left several traffic lights out of service.

Presley also reported outages at the following intersections:

  • Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road
  • Caraway Road and Wilkins Avenue

Motorists should treat the outages as 4-way stops until repairs are made.

