Transformer problem knocks out traffic signals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple traffic signals are out of service following an issue with a transformer.
E911 Director Jeff Presley reported the outages along Caraway Road shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, April 5.
He said a “transformer issue” in the area of Caraway Road and Highland Drive left several traffic lights out of service.
Presley also reported outages at the following intersections:
- Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road
- Caraway Road and Wilkins Avenue
Motorists should treat the outages as 4-way stops until repairs are made.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.