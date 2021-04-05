Union City, Tenn. man accused of shooting, killing his cousin

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City man is accused of shooting and killing his cousin.
Keyshaun Townsend, 23, was charged with second-degree murder.
According to the Union City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Eastgate Apartment Complex around 10:01 p.m. on March 3 for a report of shots fired and someone lying on the ground.
Officers said the victim, 25-year-old Marcus Taylor, had been taken to an area hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. They said he was later pronounced dead from his wounds by emergency personnel.
Townsend is currently in the Obion County Jail.
