18-year-old driver shot before crash on HWY 69
By Jorge Quiquivix | April 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 6:56 PM

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police confirmed they found a person shot after responding to a crash on Highway 69 early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the department said the one-vehicle crash happened near Hero’s Lane in Trumann.

An 18-year-old individual was driving the vehicle and flown to a hospital in Memphis.

After investigating more, they saw that person had been shot.

Police say they arrested a person of interest Monday afternoon.

They didn’t release the name of the victim nor suspect.

Police added that they’re stilling investigating the case.

Once they release more details, Region 8 News will pass along that information to you.

