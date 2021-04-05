18-year-old driver shot before crash on HWY 69

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police confirmed they found a person shot after responding to a crash on Highway 69 early Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the department said the one-vehicle crash happened near Hero’s Lane in Trumann.
An 18-year-old individual was driving the vehicle and flown to a hospital in Memphis.
After investigating more, they saw that person had been shot.
Police say they arrested a person of interest Monday afternoon.
They didn’t release the name of the victim nor suspect.
Police added that they’re stilling investigating the case.
Once they release more details, Region 8 News will pass along that information to you.
