April 5: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
It’s been one full week since we’ve last seen rainfall but that streak will soon come to an end.
Expect unseasonably warm and windy conditions out the door today with highs near 80°F.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of Wednesday’s showers and thunderstorms.
A couple of storms may produce severe wind and hail during the evening. An isolated tornado is possible, as well.
News Headlines
With investigations into possible misuse of public funds abounding, many hoped to get answers during a Monday night school board meeting. But it left some “disappointed.”
A relatively new Region 8 park is taking a time out in an effort to stop vandals and litterbugs.
The owner of a Jonesboro business broken into twice in one weekend has a message for the crooks: “Shame on you.”
