ARDOT wants your input on bridges project

ARDOT wants your input on bridges project
A public comment period is taking place for citizens to talk to ARDOT on a project to replace three bridges in Randolph County. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:50 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public involvement meeting regarding a proposal to replace three bridges on Highway 166 near Pocahontas.

The meeting takes place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Citizens have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments during the “live” virtual presentation.

A public comment period is also open for citizens to communicate their thoughts with the proper members of the Arkansas Department of Transportation staff.

The comment period remains open until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

To view the meeting, click here.

Those without internet access can call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email Sims at karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions regarding the project or access project information.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.