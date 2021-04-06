ARDOT wants your input on bridges project

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public involvement meeting regarding a proposal to replace three bridges on Highway 166 near Pocahontas.
The meeting takes place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Citizens have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments during the “live” virtual presentation.
A public comment period is also open for citizens to communicate their thoughts with the proper members of the Arkansas Department of Transportation staff.
The comment period remains open until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
To view the meeting, click here.
Those without internet access can call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email Sims at karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions regarding the project or access project information.
