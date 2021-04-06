Arkansas SS Braxton Burnside named SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 Razorback earned some accolades Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas shortstop Braxton Burnside is the SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week. Paragould’s own had 4 hits, 2 HR, and 6 RBI as Arkansas swept Auburn. The former Lady Ram holds the new Razorback record for most HRs in a single season.
The Razorbacks are also in the top 10 for the first time ever. Arkansas is #8 in the new USA Softball poll and #10 in the NFCA. Burnside hit her 20th home run of the season Tuesday in a 9-1 victory over Missouri State. The Hogs are 32-3 overall, their best start in program history.
#8 Arkansas will host #3 Alabama in a SEC weekend series. Game 1 is Friday at 6:00pm on SEC Network +. Game 2 is Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN2. The finale is Sunday at 1:00pm on SEC Network +.
