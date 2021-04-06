Arkansas State introduces football tickets & Red Wolves Foundation Priority Points System

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday it is implementing a new rewards-based “priority points” system for football season ticket holders and Red Wolves Foundation donors, which includes a key initiative to offer equitable distribution of game tickets for the first-ever contest between the Arkansas State and Arkansas football teams in 2025.
The program calls for purchasing and donation incentives that provide better opportunities for not only ticket options, parking locations and activities surrounding home A-State game days, but also future bowl-game appearances and the ability to obtain tickets through the Red Wolves’ allotment for their Sept. 6, 2025, match up against the Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Arkansas State has a limited allotment of approximately 10,000 tickets to distribute to its fans for the highly-anticipated and historic game, making the priority points system an integral piece and driving factor in the seating allocation that will take place in 2025 leading up to the contest.
”We believe this is a comprehensive and equitable format that will allow all of the loyal Red Wolves’ nation supporters a fair opportunity to receive access to our allotment of tickets for our 2025 game in Little Rock,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen.
The priority points system will be implemented starting with the 2021 season for Arkansas State football season-ticket holders and donors to the Red Wolves Foundation.
In order to ensure an equitable distribution of A-State’s ticket allotment for its game against Arkansas, purchasing opportunities will be based on the following guidelines:
• Must be an Arkansas State football season-ticket holder for the 2025 season. With a limited number of tickets available through A-State, this does not guarantee tickets to the game. Rather, season ticket holders will be provided the first opportunity to purchase. The first opportunity to purchase and seating location among season ticket holders will be determined using the priority points system.
• Priority points will be awarded in several ways, but two primary ways to earn priority points are through purchasing football season tickets and giving to the Red Wolves Foundation.
• 1 priority point will be awarded for every dollar spent on the season football tickets starting with the 2021 season.
• 2 priority points will be awarded for every dollar spent with the Red Wolves Foundation.
• 3 priority points will be awarded for every dollar donated towards the Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund.
• 25,000 bonus priority points will be awarded one time in 2025 based on the renewal of season tickets every year from 2021 to 2025 (5,000 points per season to total 25,000).
• 25,000 bonus priority points will be awarded one time to lettermen in 2025 based on renewal of their membership to the A-State Lettermen’s Club every year from 2021 to 2025 (5,000 points per season to total 25,000). The Red Wolves Foundation will communicate regular updates and attempt to continuously provide an estimated number of priority points needed to ensure the opportunity to purchase tickets through A-State’s allotment to the game at War Memorial Stadium.
Arkansas State University students will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the game as well, and that process will be determined at a later time.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. Season football tickets are available and may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person or by phone at 870-972-2781.
