Arkansas State men’s golf 6th after day 1 of Bayou City Collegiate Classic

A two-round total of 577 saw the Arkansas State men’s golf stand sixth among 17 teams after two rounds of the Bayou City Collegiate Classic played at Westwood Golf Club.
The Red Wolves were fourth after the first round carding a total of 281 (-7), but a second round 296 (+8) saw A-State fall to sixth with 36 holes played in the 54-hole tournament. Sam Houston State has the day one lead at 556 (-20) while FAU (-16), Houston (-14), Louisiana (-12) and UTSA (-2) round out the top five.
Zan Luka Stirn totaled 144 (E) to top the A-State players after two rounds of play as he is tied for 25th. He carded a first round 71 (-1), but a second round 73 (+1). Luka Naglic and Jack Madden are tied for 35th with a 36-hole total of 145 (+1). Julien Sale had the low round of the day for A-State with a first round 4-under par 68, but a second round 79 (+6) dropped him to a tie for 49th at 147 (+3). Adam Thorp is tied for 52nd at 148 (+4) following a first round 72 (E) and second round 76 (+4).
The third and final round is Tuesday and represents the final tune-up for the Red Wolves ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Championship. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
