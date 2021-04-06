Arkansas State men’s golf 6th after day 1 of Bayou City Collegiate Classic

Zan Luka Stirn totaled 144 (E) to top the A-State players after two rounds of play as he is tied for 25th. He carded a first round 71 (-1), but a second round 73 (+1). Luka Naglic and Jack Madden are tied for 35th with a 36-hole total of 145 (+1). Julien Sale had the low round of the day for A-State with a first round 4-under par 68, but a second round 79 (+6) dropped him to a tie for 49th at 147 (+3). Adam Thorp is tied for 52nd at 148 (+4) following a first round 72 (E) and second round 76 (+4).