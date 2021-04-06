ASU System approves extension with NYITCOM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYIT) at Arkansas State University received a 15-year extension to its partnership after a vote from the Arkansas State University Board in a special meeting.
The extension runs until 2036 and includes the operation of the A-State Student Health Center by NYIT.
“Arkansas State and NYIT have created a formidable partnership in addressing critical physician shortages throughout the Delta region and beyond,” ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said. “With 560 new students and employees, along with spouses and families, the medical school has also made a substantial economic impact on the Jonesboro region. We appreciate the remarkable cooperation and work with NYIT and its leadership, and we’re excited about extending this relationship.”
During the special meeting, the trustees approved for A-State to apply for federal grant funding from the Transportation Alternatives Program for the Campus Loop Trail on the Jonesboro campus.
They also approved for ASU-Newport to apply for federal grant funding from the Recreational Trails Program and Transportation Alternatives Program to support a campus loop trail.
