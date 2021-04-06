Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:27 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:25 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 331,261 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,929 confirmed cases
    • 71,332 probable cases
  • 323,960 recoveries
  • 1,602 active cases
    • 1,097 confirmed active cases
    • 505 probable active cases
  • 5,653 total deaths
    • 4,505 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,148 deaths among probable cases
  • 152 currently hospitalized
    • 67 in ICU
    • 26 on ventilators
  • 3,413,385 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.8% positive antigen tests
  • 3,069,124 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, April 6:

  1. Washington: 33
  2. Pulaski: 23
  3. Benton: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,088 35 2,953 100 20,639
Clay 1,723 2 1,671 50 17,917
Cleburne 1,948 7 1,867 73 22,298
Craighead 13,109 58 12,875 175 118,116
Crittenden 5,895 42 5,755 96 41,666
Cross 1,929 12 1,868 49 16,320
Greene 6,027 32 5,919 75 48,069
Independence 3,724 13 3,590 121 41,150
Jackson 3,210 9 3,162 38 26,932
Lawrence 2,071 5 2,023 43 14,966
Mississippi 5,764 28 5,630 106 40,551
Poinsett 3,119 9 3,034 76 27,108
Randolph 2,066 15 2,004 47 19,804
St. Francis 3,529 27 3,461 41 30,691
Sharp 1,554 8 1,501 45 17,153
Stone 983 0 953 30 11,907
White 7,840 52 7,668 118 52,765
Woodruff 636 4 620 12 8,411

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

April 5 Updates and Stories:

April 4 Updates and Stories:

April 3 Updates and Stories:

April 2 Updates and Stories:

April 1 Updates and Stories:

March 31 Updates and Stories:

March 30 Updates and Stories:

March 29 Updates and Stories:

March 28 Updates and Stories:

March 27 Updates and Stories:

March 26 Updates and Stories:

March 25 Updates and Stories:

March 23 Updates and Stories:

March 22 Updates and Stories:

March 21 Updates and Stories:

March 20 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.