Man wanted for questioning in fatal shooting turns himself in
Caleb Scowden has reportedly turned himself in to police (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 6:42 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The man wanted for questioning by police in a deadly Poplar Bluff shooting turned himself in.

Caleb Scowden, 36, turned himself into the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday, April 6, in the 800-block of Clare Avenue.

Lieutenant Keith Hefner said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unconscious on the ground with a gunshot wound.

An ambulance took the man, who has not been identified, to a local hospital where he later died.

Police had described Scowden as a 6′2″ white male weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

