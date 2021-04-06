Man wanted for questioning in fatal shooting turns himself in

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The man wanted for questioning by police in a deadly Poplar Bluff shooting turned himself in.
Caleb Scowden, 36, turned himself into the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday, April 6, in the 800-block of Clare Avenue.
Lieutenant Keith Hefner said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unconscious on the ground with a gunshot wound.
An ambulance took the man, who has not been identified, to a local hospital where he later died.
Police had described Scowden as a 6′2″ white male weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.