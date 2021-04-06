One dead, one arrested for meth after house fire

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died, and Fulton County authorities arrested another for possession of meth after a house fire.
In a news release, Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said the fire happened on April 1 at the 200-block of Cochran Avenue in Mammoth Spring.
Dispatch received a call just after 6:45 a.m. from Amy Jordan Brown, who told them her home was on fire and she could not get out.
Once police and the Mammoth Spring Fire Department arrived, the house was heavily involved, and they found Brown lying on the floor of the bathroom through a window.
Brown was taken out of the house but was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy report states Brown died from smoke inhalation.
Another man was taken to the Fulton County Hospital, then later taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Police also arrested Derek Allen Rogers, 36, for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use meth.
Rogers reportedly lived at the home.
