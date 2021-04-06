Region 8 COVID-19 death toll

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On March 11, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas’s first “presumptive case” of the coronavirus.
A little more than 2 weeks later, on March 24, the state recorded its first COVID-related death.
Since then, the virus has taken a deadly toll on the state, including Region 8.
Lawrence County recorded Northeast Arkansas’s first COVID-related death on April 4. Three weeks later, on April 28, Poinsett was the second county in our area to report a death.
It would not be until June 6 that Craighead, the region’s most populous county, would report its first death. By then, 9 people in Lawrence County had died.
It would be several more weeks before other counties in Northeast Arkansas reported residents dying from the coronavirus.
Greene County recorded its first fatality due to COVID-19 on July 24.
While Independence County was the last to report its first death on Aug. 4, since then it has reported 70 more people have died.
As of Tuesday, April 6, the Arkansas Department of Health reports the following deaths in Northeast Arkansas:
