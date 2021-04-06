Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/5/21)

By Chris Hudgison | April 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 9:22 PM

Tuckerman continued their great start in baseball and softball. The Bulldogs beat Des Arc to move to 12-2, the Lady Bulldogs beat Melbourne to improve to 12-3.

Tuckerman 12, Des Arc 0 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 10, Melbourne 8 (Softball)

Jonesboro 13, Buffalo Island Central 3 (Softball)

Jonesboro 7, Sylvan Hills 1 (Boys Soccer)

Brookland 4, Southside 0 (Boys Soccer)

Heber Springs 1, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)

Rector 14, East Poinsett County 13 (Baseball)

Paragould 7, Rector 2 (Softball)

Corning 15, Piggott 0 (Softball)

Walnut Ridge 9, Gosnell 3 (Baseball)

Rivercrest 20, Osceola 0 (Baseball)

Salem 6, Sloan-Hendrix 2 (Baseball)

Salem 24, Sloan-Hendrix 1 (Softball)

Viola 10, Izard County 9 (Softball)

Cave City 1, Lisa Academy 1 (Boys Soccer)

Cave City 11, Lisa Academy 2 (Girls Soccer)

