ADH: Community spread of COVID-19 still happening; minority population need vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced that numbers aren’t really going down or up, hovering which isn’t necessarily a good or bad thing. Hutchinson said Dr. Romero and the ADH confirmed that community spread in Arkansas is still prevelant.
Hutchinson stressed that people get the vaccine saying, “You don’t want to catch COVID-19 when the vaccination is available to you.”
The breakdown by race in Arkansas is 77.5% of all vaccinations have gone to white Arkansans, which Hutchinson said is a problem in our minority areas.
A total of 477,857 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.
Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key is encouraging high schoolers 16+ to get vaccinated now, so schools can be in a better place come fall. Key says they’re working on setting up vaccination clinics at school for students.
