April 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, April 7. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Expect mostly cloudy, warm and windy weather across Region 8 today.
Our week-long dry spell comes to an end as showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage this afternoon.
A couple of these storms may produce severe hail and wind, along with an isolated tornado.
The cold front pushes through the area overnight but clouds linger into Thursday.
It won’t feel quite as warm tomorrow, either, as highs fall to the upper 60s.
Temperatures will shoot back into the upper 70s by Friday with a second cold front delivering rainfall overnight into Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A $22 million project could bring new life and jobs to one Region 8 community.
One Region 8 city is suing the state after it approved a sale transferring a medical marijuana farm to the other side of the state.
Shortly after congregants celebrated Easter, a local church went up in flames. But one of the pastors says in one way it was a blessing.
Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.