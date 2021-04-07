Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier selected to Nicaragua national team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More Red Wolves are getting opportunities to play on the international stage.
Norchad Omier is selected to the Nicaragua national team. He’ll compete in a FIBA World Cup qualifier starting April 15th in El Salvador.
Omier had a historic 2020-21 season for Arkansas State. He earned Freshman All-American honors after averaging 12 points and 12 rebounds per game. Norchad landed on the All-Sun Belt 1st Team, the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team and was named the SBC Freshman of the Year.
Omier isn’t the only A-State connection to the Nicaragua roster. Red Wolves head coach Mike Balado will serve as a consultant. Balado experienced international hoops in 2015. He served as an assistant coach to the Puerto Rico national team. That squad competed in the Pan American Games and FIBA Americas Championship.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.