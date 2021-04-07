Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 7th at Bayou City Collegiate Classic

Closing out the regular season schedule, the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished seventh among 17 teams at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic played at Westwood Golf Club.
A-State turned in a 1-over-par 289 on the final round to finish with a 54-hole total of 2-over 866. The Red Wolves wrap up the regular season with a record of 57-22 with 13 wins against GolfStat top 50 teams, including seven inside the top 30.
Luka Naglic posted the low round of the day among Red Wolves with a 1-under par 71. He finished in a tie for 27th with teammate Zan Luka Stirn totaling 216 (E) for the tournament. Julien Sale carded a final round even-par 72 to total 219 (+3) to tie for 41st. Jack Madden tied for 53rd and Adam Thorp tied for 55th.
A-State heads to El Dorado, Ark., and Mystic Creek Golf Club for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship April 25-28. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
