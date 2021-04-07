Arkansas State women’s tennis falls to Louisiana

The match began on March 27, but play was suspended due to travel arrangements for the Ragin’ Cajuns with A-State leading 2-1 after sweeping the doubles point. The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the score at 1-1 with Lucie Raquin defeating Jill Morse 6-0, 6-1, but Thea Rice triumphed over Floriane Picaut in three sets to make it 2-1 before the stoppage of play.