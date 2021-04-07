Arkansas State women’s tennis falls to Louisiana

Valley View alum Hunter Roper serves during an Arkansas State women's tennis matchup on April 7th. (Source: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics | April 7, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 2:02 PM

In the continuation of Arkansas State’s suspended tennis match versus Louisiana, the Red Wolves dropped a 4-2 decision on Wednesday at the A-State Tennis Complex.

The match began on March 27, but play was suspended due to travel arrangements for the Ragin’ Cajuns with A-State leading 2-1 after sweeping the doubles point. The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the score at 1-1 with Lucie Raquin defeating Jill Morse 6-0, 6-1, but Thea Rice triumphed over Floriane Picaut in three sets to make it 2-1 before the stoppage of play.

Louisiana (9-5, 4-2 SBC) evened the score at 2-all when Hunter Roper dropped a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 decision to Clara Mantaux before taking a 3-2 lead against the Red Wolves (4-6, 2-4) on a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win by Christina Jordan over Shelby King.

Babette Burgersdijk then clinched the match for the Ragin’ Cajuns, defeating A-State’s Yasmine Hubert 6-1, 6-0 to end the match.

A-State returns to action Saturday, April 10, for a rematch against the Ragin’ Cajuns. First serve in Lafayette is set for 10 a.m. CT.

