Bono street continues to be a headache for citizens

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Bono road with a tumultuous past is once again the topic of discussion for Mayor Danny Shaw and the street’s residents.
Lenford Drive in Bono has had a rough go since 2008, where it took six years for the road to be paved. Now, once again, the street is having to be addressed.
People who live off the road filed a lawsuit back in 2014 to finally get it paved. While their effort was successful, the job was not.
All roads are required to be three inches thick, but Lenford Drive is reportedly nowhere close to the requirement.
It’s a problem that predated Mayor Shaw’s time in office that is coming back to haunt him.
“Someone should’ve inspected it and known that,” Shaw said. “The people who paved the road knew what they were putting down.”
This issue makes everyday life in the neighborhood a bit more challenging. Local landscaper Clarence Jones had to face the challenge of the road while helping his sister.
“It makes it difficult whenever the roads are in bad shape to do whatever you gotta do,” Jones said. “Instead of doing it the normal way, yes, you would have to go out of your way a bit to do it.”
While frustration is apparent within the community, Shaw shared his plan to finally put the road’s issues to bed, with intentions to fortify the road following its repair.
“At some point, there will be another inch and a half overlay over the whole street,” Shaw said. “So that will bring us up to the three inches where we should be.”
Shaw said the community has been relatively happy and patient with his plans and hopes to have construction fully underway within the next couple of weeks.
