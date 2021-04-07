Catalytic converter thief hits auto parts store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of walking into the store and buying a catalytic converter, police say a thief just stole the pricey part from the store’s truck.
An employee for NAPA Auto Parts, 1910 S. Church, reported Tuesday that someone stole a catalytic converter, valued at $500, from a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck.
According to the initial incident report, the theft occurred sometime between 9 a.m. Monday and 1:57 p.m. Tuesday.
The manager for Blue Sky Technologies reported a similar theft at his business located at 5510 Southwest Dr.
Sometime between 12:18 p.m. Friday, April 2, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $700 from a Kia Sedona.
The manager told police that surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle was a gray Nissan Pathfinder.
“I advised him I would come by the office tomorrow and pick up the video of the suspect vehicle,” Officer Jeremy Wheelis stated in his incident report. “No suspect or arrest at this time.”
Detective Joe Robinson added that if video is provided, “we will assist in identification but this case will be listed as inactive.”
These are just the latest in a string of catalytic converter thefts dating back to the first of 2020.
So far, police have released few details in the cases and have made no arrests.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.