County to resume jail visitations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced many area sheriff’s offices to change the way they do business, including canceling visitation.
Starting April 17, one north Arkansas detention center will reopen its doors to the public.
The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it would resume visitations at its jail.
To schedule a Saturday visit with an inmate whose last name begins with A through M, call the sheriff’s office at 501-362-8143 between 7:30 a.m. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Those wishing to visit an inmate whose last name begins with an N-Z should call between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scheduled visits will last 20 minutes between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.