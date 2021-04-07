Eric Church bringing concert tour to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Now that he’s received his COVID-19 vaccination, a country music star says it’s time to “gather again” with his fans across the country and in Arkansas.
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church announced Wednesday his plans to return to the road with a full arena tour that includes a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock on March 26, 2022.
Tickets to “The Gather Again Tour” go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. Members of his Church Choir can access tickets during a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
Unlike his concerts in the past, Church will adopt an in-the-round setup that will accommodate as many fans as possible.
“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations,” Church was quoted as saying in a Billboard magazine interview published on April 3.
Church, who recently received his second dose of the vaccine, said he consulted with epidemiologists and industry experts about returning to the stage safely.
“I just want to play shows,” he said. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”
For more information on the tour visit www.EricChurch.com.
