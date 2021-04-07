Former Miami guard Chris Lykes signs with Razorback basketball

Chris Lykes, a 5-7 guard from the University of Miami (Fla.), has signed with Arkansas, head coach Eric Musselman announced today.
“Chris is a proven, dynamic guard who has excelled in the ACC,” Musselman said. “He has the ability to score and get his teammates involved. We like how he attacks the paint and gets to the free throw line. He also has shown great leadership. We are very excited to have Chris join our program and our fans will enjoy watching him play.”
Lykes spent four seasons with the Hurricanes but only played two games this past year after injuring his ankle on Dec. 4. He led the team – and ranked among the ACC top 10 – in scoring the previous two seasons as he averaged 15.4 points (10th in the ACC) as a junior (2019-20) and 16.2 points (ninth in the ACC) as a sophomore (2018-19).
Lykes was a preseason first team All-ACC selection this past season. In three-plus seasons with the Hurricanes, he scored 1,256 points with 251 assists and 100 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. His 1,256 career points rank 22nd on the school’s all-time list and he ranks 15th in Miami history with 163 career 3-pointer made as well as 11th in career 3-pointers attempted (476). Lykes scored 735 career points in ACC games to rank fourth in the Miami record book.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.