55-hour benefit run for epilepsy to benefit children’s hospital and family

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A benefit run will be held over 55 hours to promote epilepsy awareness, raise money for a children’s hospital, and will help a family in need.
Olivia Wesley is just like every other nine-year-old girl. She loves to play outside on her bike, and she can even skateboard, but she has been suffering from epilepsy since she was four.
The first seizure lasted 45 minutes. Olivia was able to walk again 55 hours later.
Her uncle, Blake Bales, has an annual event where he runs 55 hours straight to raise money for medical needs and bring awareness.
This year, half of the proceeds will go to the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, and the other half will go to the Lango family, who also deals with epilepsy medical expenses.
Mom Mallorye Wesley says they hope the event will help other families for years to come.
“So the little girl we have decided to donate to, Miss Avery, she’s actually undergoing a VNS implant in just a couple of days. Her family’s goal is just to give her the best quality of care and quality of life,” said Wesley.
The run starts April 8, at 7 a.m. at the Crossing in downtown Paragould and will last until April 10 at 2 p.m.
Blake will be running along downtown, taking donations. You’re encouraged to come by and run with Blake or stop by and show some encouragement.
For more on the run, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.