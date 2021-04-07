2nd place Arkansas State baseball travels to 1st place Louisiana this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball is on a 4 game winning streak and tied for 2nd in the Sun Belt West. One of the reasons why can be found at the plate.
The Red Wolves offense have averaged 9 runs per game during the winning streak. They put up double digits twice against Little Rock en route to a series sweep. Liam Hicks leads the Sun Belt with a .442 batting average.
Head coach Tommy Raffo is looking for that offense to travel, they’ll play at 1st place Louisiana on Friday.
“I think guys are settling in. I think that obviously when you add a Liam Hicks to the lineup that really helps,” Raffo said. “But at the same time, they’re having great at-bats. I think Coach Guarno is doing a good job with them offensively and preparing them during ballgames. And then we’re finding some green grass with balls falling in.”
The Red Wolves starting pitching rotation will be Brandon Hudson (Friday), Will Nash (Saturday), & Carter Holt (Saturday). Your game times are Friday 6:00pm, Saturday 4:00pm, & Sunday at 1:00pm. The series will be streamed online on ESPN+.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.