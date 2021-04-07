One killed, three injured in Izard Co. crash

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man was killed and three people were injured Tuesday after a vehicle, three motorcycle crash in Izard County.
Michall Morris, 47, of Heber Springs was traveling west in a 2006 Dodge on Highway 56 in the Violet Hill community around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, when the crash happened.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, the Dodge crossed the centerline and struck a 1978 Harley Davidson, a 2012 Harley Davidson and a 2020 Harley Davidson, going east.
The riders of the Harley Davidsons were taken to hospitals in Memphis and Little Rock due to their injuries, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
