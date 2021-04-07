Pharmacy sees decrease in COVID-19 vaccine appointments and has excess supply

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been just a little over a week since Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened up COVID-19 vaccines to nearly all adults in the state. The Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro has seen a decrease in appointments and has extra supplies.
Pharmacist Dylan Dulaney says people have been coming in waves, and now they have a greater supply of vaccines than people making appointments.
Woodsprings has seen an increase in ages 16 to 18 receiving the vaccine. Almost every day, parents are bringing in their teens.
Overall, appointments have decreased. Dulaney says it’s not the same hustle and bustle they saw just a few weeks ago.
He says that’s because most of our health care workers and the elderly population have already received their vaccine.
Dulaney says more people need to get vaccinated so we can squash the virus and mutations.
“So, if the population gets vaccinated quickly, that’s less time for the virus to spread and mutate into variants so, therefore, that’s really really important that you don’t stretch this out that you do it in a quick fashion, get vaccinated, get it done so we can get back to normalcy,” said Dulaney.
Dulaney adds he’s hopeful that we’re at the light at the end of the tunnel, but says this pandemic isn’t over yet.
He hopes more and more people come out for their vaccine so we can reach herd immunity.
Woodsprings Pharmacy is now taking walk-in appointments to accommodate for their excess supply.
For more on how to book an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.