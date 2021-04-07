Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/6/21)

Valley View sweeps Westside 4-0 & 13-4 in 4A-3 baseball doubleheader
A rivalry renewed Tuesday on the diamond. Valley View made the short trek to Westside for 4A-3 baseball and softball action. The Blazers swept the doubleheader while the Lady Blazers and Lady Warriors split.

Valley View 4, Westside 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 13, Westside 4 (Baseball)

Valley View 10, Westside 2 (Softball)

Westside 3, Valley View 1 (Softball)

Jonesboro 12, Batesville 0 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 11, Batesville 1 (Baseball)

Batesville 22, Jonesboro 21 (Softball)

Batesville 12, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)

Marion 13, Nettleton 3 (Baseball)

Marion 8, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)

Marion 8, Nettleton 0 (Softball)

Marion 14, Nettleton 1 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 16, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 15, West Memphis 0 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 16, West Memphis 1 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 9, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)

Searcy 9, Paragould 2 (Baseball)

Searcy 12, Paragould 5 (Baseball)

Paragould 8, Searcy 2 (Softball)

Paragould 10, Searcy 5 (Softball)

Batesville 2, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)

Nettleton 3, Batesville 1 (Girls Soccer)

Brookland 13, Highland 0 (Softball)

Brookland 13, Highland 12 (Softball)

Trumann 11, Pocahontas 1 (Softball)

Riverside 11, Marmaduke 0 (Baseball)

Salem 5, Midland 1 (Baseball)

Salem 8, Melbourne 3 (Softball)

Midland 11, Nemo Vista 1 (Softball)

Tuckerman 13, Sloan-Hendrix 3 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 30, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Marked Tree 8, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 1 (Baseball)

Buffalo Island Central 5, Marked Tree 1 (Softball)

Viola 15, Calico Rock 0 (Baseball)

Corning 14, Osceola 9 (Baseball)

Harrisburg 11, Corning 1 (Softball)

Rector 5, Bay 4 (Baseball)

Rector 9, Bay 6 (Softball)

McCrory 16, Rose Bud 6 (Baseball)

McCrory 12, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (Softball)

Van Buren 1, Mountain Home 0 (Baseball)

Van Buren 8, Mountain Home 1 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 12, Cross County 2 (Baseball)

Harding Academy 8, Cave City 1 (Baseball)

Mammoth Spring 12, Cotter 11 (Softball)

