A rivalry renewed Tuesday on the diamond. Valley View made the short trek to Westside for 4A-3 baseball and softball action. The Blazers swept the doubleheader while the Lady Blazers and Lady Warriors split.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/6/21)
Valley View 4, Westside 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 13, Westside 4 (Baseball)
Valley View 10, Westside 2 (Softball)
Westside 3, Valley View 1 (Softball)
Jonesboro 12, Batesville 0 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 11, Batesville 1 (Baseball)
Batesville 22, Jonesboro 21 (Softball)
Batesville 12, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)
Marion 13, Nettleton 3 (Baseball)
Marion 8, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)
Marion 8, Nettleton 0 (Softball)
Marion 14, Nettleton 1 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 16, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 15, West Memphis 0 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 16, West Memphis 1 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 9, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)
Searcy 9, Paragould 2 (Baseball)
Searcy 12, Paragould 5 (Baseball)
Paragould 8, Searcy 2 (Softball)
Paragould 10, Searcy 5 (Softball)
Batesville 2, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)
Nettleton 3, Batesville 1 (Girls Soccer)
Brookland 13, Highland 0 (Softball)
Brookland 13, Highland 12 (Softball)
Trumann 11, Pocahontas 1 (Softball)
Riverside 11, Marmaduke 0 (Baseball)
Salem 5, Midland 1 (Baseball)
Salem 8, Melbourne 3 (Softball)
Midland 11, Nemo Vista 1 (Softball)
Tuckerman 13, Sloan-Hendrix 3 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 30, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Marked Tree 8, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 1 (Baseball)
Buffalo Island Central 5, Marked Tree 1 (Softball)
Viola 15, Calico Rock 0 (Baseball)
Corning 14, Osceola 9 (Baseball)
Harrisburg 11, Corning 1 (Softball)
Rector 5, Bay 4 (Baseball)
Rector 9, Bay 6 (Softball)
McCrory 16, Rose Bud 6 (Baseball)
McCrory 12, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (Softball)
Van Buren 1, Mountain Home 0 (Baseball)
Van Buren 8, Mountain Home 1 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 12, Cross County 2 (Baseball)
Harding Academy 8, Cave City 1 (Baseball)
Mammoth Spring 12, Cotter 11 (Softball)
