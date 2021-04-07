School dismissed early following bathroom fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Blytheville students got out of school early Wednesday after a fire started in the bathroom.
Superintendent Bobby Ashley said the fire started just before noon in the second-floor bathroom of the middle school.
As firefighters arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second-floor of the school.
Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, a fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
It’s believed a student intentionally set fire to the soap dispenser.
Chief Carney said there was minor fire damage and moderate smoke damage throughout the hallway.
Ashley said students were sent home for the remainder of the day to avoid inhaling any possible toxic fumes.
He said police are investigating the incident and punishment, if any, will be determined by the evidence gathered.
No injuries were reported.
