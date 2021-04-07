Several NEA standouts land on 2021 All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls basketball teams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have accolades on the high school hardwood.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette revealed their All-Arkansas Preps Girls Basketball Team.
Melbourne’s Eric Teague is the Girls Coach of the Year. He guided the Lady Bearkatz to a 31-1 record and their 3rd straight state title. Razorback commit Jenna Lawrence is on the All-Arkansas Preps 2nd Team.
Batesville’s Isabella Higginbottom earned 1st Team honors. She smashed records including a 57 point performance in the 1st round of the state tournament. Two NEA sophomores are on the All-Underclassman Team. West Memphis guard Janiyah Tucker was key to the Lady Devils run to the 5A State Finals. AJ McCandlis helped Viola win 30 games and reach the 1A State Semifinals.
Three NEA players earned All-Arkansas Preps boys honors. West Memphis guard Jordan Mitchell landed on the 2nd team. Rector freshman Cooper Rabjohn is on the All Underclassmen team. He was key to the Cougars run to the state tournament. Freshman Aiden Burns helped Mammoth Spring reach regionals. He’s also on the All-Underclassmen Team.
