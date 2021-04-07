Several NEA standouts land on 2021 All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls basketball teams

Batesville’s Isabella Higginbottom earned 1st Team honors. She smashed records including a 57 point performance in the 1st round of the state tournament. Two NEA sophomores are on the All-Underclassman Team. West Memphis guard Janiyah Tucker was key to the Lady Devils run to the 5A State Finals. AJ McCandlis helped Viola win 30 games and reach the 1A State Semifinals.