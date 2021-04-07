State Senate approves SB622, now heads to House Judiciary Committee Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Senate voted 22-7, with five voting present, Wednesday to approve SB622.
The bill, sponsored by House and Senate leadership, would delay the release of certain offenders until the offender has served at least 80 percent of their sentence if the offender purposely selected their victim.
Under the bill, the crimes listed include murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, battery in the first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, if a felony offense, terroristic act, arson, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and an attempt, solicitation or a conspiracy to commit an offense listed if an attempt, solicitation or conspiracy itself is a felony.
The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee at 2 p.m. Thursday as part of a special order of business at the Capitol.
The bill was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. Lawmakers introduced the bill April 1, with support and opposition to the bill quickly emerging.
Several senators spoke for and against the bill Wednesday.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana), who co-sponsored the bill, told senators that while there is a lot of feelings on the issue of hate crimes, the bill will change the state’s criminal code to protect people who are targeted. Hickey said the bill will also help prosecutors with having another proverbial tool in their tool belt in prosecuting cases.
The bill would not interfere with the United States or Arkansas Constitution, the Arkansas Civil Rights Law of 1993 and cannot be amended through an executive order by the governor, Hickey said.
Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock), who opposed the bill, said she believes SB622 was a placebo on the issue and that a bill that she and Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) worked on for several years “went down in flames” in the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning.
The bill’s approval also drew opposition from Arkansas Family Council and Anti-Defamation League South Central Wednesday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted against SB 3 Wednesday morning.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the bill was voted down and did not receive a second to be voted out of committee.
A “Do not pass” motion, to kill the bill in committee, was also introduced at the meeting, but failed on a roll call vote, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Sen. Elliott said she believed SB622 was insufficient and did not provide specifics on who would be protected.
Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), who voted present on the bill, said he has struggled with the issue leading up to the debate. Rapert said he commended the attempt on the issue and believes the bill will protect people, no matter what.
Sen. Rapert also said he was upset over the lack of civility in today’s politics, but that the bill works to protect the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection under the Law provision.
