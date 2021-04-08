A-State SGA, College Republicans react to trans health bill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s student government is taking a stand against the bill that they say limits the rights of transgender minors.
A-State’s SGA put out a letter that disavowed HB1570, which, according to the bill, will prohibit gender transition procedures for minors and the use of public funds for gender transition procedures for minors.
“We are to advocate for all students,” said Rashad Kirksey, the president of A-State’s SGA.
Kirksey says it’s become a bit of a cliché at Arkansas State, but believes it is something worth fighting to defend.
“No matter where they come from, what they’re made up of, no matter what faith they have,” Kirksey said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill Monday in Little Rock. However, the state legislature overrode the veto with votes on Tuesday.
The SGA’s letter railed against the bill, calling it “ill-informed and discriminatory.”
“I find it to be our right and our goal to stick up for them,” Kirksey said.
The letter doesn’t come without dissenters of its own, however.
“When I saw it, I was shocked,” said Brandon Turnbull, the chair of the first district College Republicans.
Turnbull said the bill is defending children and their health.
“I’m glad to see that Arkansas is protecting children in this regard,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull says he has respect for Kirksey and his administration and that they have the right intentions, but have not done enough research on the issue.
“We believe that transgender lives matter just like the letter said from our own student government,” Turnbull said. “They do. But, these are children.”
