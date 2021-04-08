Affidavit: Suspect killed Rebekah Gould with piano leg

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested last year in connection with the murder of Rebekah Gould told investigators that he killed the woman with a piano leg, according to an affidavit in the case.
According to online court records, William Alma Miller was interviewed Nov. 7, 2020 by Arkansas State Police about the disappearance of Gould.
Gould was reported missing by family members in Sept. 2004.
Officials said in the affidavit that they believed as part of the investigation that “she sustained significant bodily injuries which occurred at a residence in rural Izard County.”
Gould’s body was found Sept. 27, 2004 and the state medical examiner’s office ruled the case a homicide.
According to the affidavit, police found out that Miller had driven to a residence Sept. 20, 2004 and concealed his Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck in a field behind the residence.
“Mr. Miller then approached the McCullough residence and knocked on the front door. He advised that Rebekah Gould let him inside so he could use the phone. Mr. Miller advised that while he was pretending to use the phone, Ms. Gould went back to her bedroom to go to bed,” the affidavit noted. “Mr. Miller advised that when Ms. Gould went back to her bedroom, he then retrieved a piano leg from a piano that was located in the living room. Mr. Miller advised that he then entered Ms. Gould’s bedroom where he began to strike her multiple times with the piano leg.”
From there, Miller said he wrapped the body in a blanket and placed the body in the bed of his truck. He then dumped the body near a two-lane highway outside Melbourne, the affidavit noted.
Miller is expected to appear back in court Aug. 25-27.
